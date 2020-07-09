American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

AMNB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of American National BankShares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.13.

AMNB opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American National BankShares by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American National BankShares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American National BankShares by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American National BankShares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

