Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.39% and a negative net margin of 99.09%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

UMRX stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.32. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coherus Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Coherus Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Celcuity Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Celcuity Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cathay General Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Cathay General Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Meta Financial Group Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Meta Financial Group Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Carrier Global Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Carrier Global Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Ballard Power Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Ballard Power Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report