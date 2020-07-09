Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.39% and a negative net margin of 99.09%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

UMRX stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.32. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

