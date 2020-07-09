Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

ALDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Laidlaw restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 607,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

