Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIK. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $512.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1,197.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

