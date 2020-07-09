BT Group (LON:BTA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BT Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 190 ($2.34).

