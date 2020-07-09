Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.00). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s FY2020 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

THG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

THG opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,988,000 after buying an additional 139,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after buying an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

