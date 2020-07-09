B. Riley Comments on Social Reality Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Social Reality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Social Reality’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 163.97% and a negative net margin of 421.03%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of SRAX opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Social Reality has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)

