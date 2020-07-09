I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of ARQT opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

About I-Mab

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coherus Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Coherus Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Celcuity Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Celcuity Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cathay General Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Cathay General Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Meta Financial Group Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Meta Financial Group Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Carrier Global Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Carrier Global Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Ballard Power Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Ballard Power Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report