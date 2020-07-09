Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,235,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 532,370 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,353,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,235,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,139,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.24 and a beta of 1.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,276 shares of company stock worth $2,102,228 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

