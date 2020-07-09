Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $15,261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,955.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.