HighTower Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Digimarc worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Digimarc by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Digimarc by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Digimarc by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Digimarc Corp has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 141.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%.

DMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

