Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 5,800 Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Digimarc worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

DMRC opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.14. Digimarc Corp has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 141.54%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

