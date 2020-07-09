First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 4,842.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,303 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.60% of First of Long Island worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. First of Long Island Corp has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

