Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of First of Long Island worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First of Long Island by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First of Long Island Corp has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

FLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

