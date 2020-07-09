2,500 Shares in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nantkwest by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Nantkwest news, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong bought 3,710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,750,750 shares in the company, valued at $287,859,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,187,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,355 shares of company stock worth $1,434,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Nantkwest stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nantkwest Inc has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

