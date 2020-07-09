Axa Purchases Shares of 139,600 Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 139,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Knowles by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Knowles by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Knowles by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Knowles by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

KN opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. Knowles’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

