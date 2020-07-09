HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

