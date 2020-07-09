Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $420,000 in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 155.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the first quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of DMO opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

