Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $248,000 Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,411 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 5,200 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $732.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

