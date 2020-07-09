Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMMF shares. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

