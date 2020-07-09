Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.06% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,000.

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

