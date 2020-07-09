Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 434.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 153,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

NYSE:GIL opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

