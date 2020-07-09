Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 3,274 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Tristate Capital worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,364 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tristate Capital by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 210,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 93,271 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the first quarter worth $908,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director James J. Dolan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 23,673 shares of company stock worth $406,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $432.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

