Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,819,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $5,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE GTN opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 2,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GTN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.