Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $868,000 in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NQP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 53,341 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 184,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

