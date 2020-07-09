Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 1,199 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 113,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

HA opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $654.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

