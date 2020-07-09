Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 3,509 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.20% of Gray Television worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 580.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 45.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTN. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

