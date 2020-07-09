Morgan Stanley Buys 14,145 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE PML opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.