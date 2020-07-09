Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $257,000 Position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Personalis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 432.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth about $87,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 99.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Personalis had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 77,797 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

