Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Thermon Group worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 262.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Press purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $207,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at $618,416.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THR opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $481.54 million, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.28. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $88.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.