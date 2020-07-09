Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $235,000 Holdings in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Protective Insurance worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Protective Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTVCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCB opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Protective Insurance Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

