Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 9,900 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Schultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,908. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,960 shares of company stock valued at $347,677 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

MSBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

