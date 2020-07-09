Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Radian Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Radian Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

