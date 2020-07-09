Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Limoneira worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Limoneira by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.