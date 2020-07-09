64,946 Shares in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter.

MUI opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

