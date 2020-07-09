Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Position in First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.23% of First Western Financial worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYFW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 278.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter worth about $140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYFW stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.81. First Western Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

