Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHUY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHUY opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie purchased 3,125 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,720.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

