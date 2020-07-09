Fulton Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.