HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NXJ opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

