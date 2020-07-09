PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $13.42 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

