Invesco Ltd. Acquires 13,304 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.67% of OraSure Technologies worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,208.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of OSUR opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $805.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

