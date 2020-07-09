Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,315 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 590,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 66,549 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 185,151 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after buying an additional 111,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBC. TheStreet lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

AMBC opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($5.22). The company had revenue of ($70.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 8,425 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $108,092.75. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

