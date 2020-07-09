Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Teekay Tankers worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $452.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TNK. DNB Markets raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

