Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,981 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of IBCP opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $303.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

