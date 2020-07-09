Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 321,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 95,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Brian D. Brunner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $168,440. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLY stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.62. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.71%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

