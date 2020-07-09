HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 47,529 Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,529 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

NYSE FTAI opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.