APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 1,329,311 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 374.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,329,311 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.30% of AGNC Investment worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 364,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

