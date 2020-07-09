Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.