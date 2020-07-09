JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

