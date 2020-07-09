Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $102,618,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $99,801,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apache by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the first quarter valued at $9,656,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Apache by 166.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,200 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Apache’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.59.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

